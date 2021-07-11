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JFK Junior Alive as Vincent Fusca - 2021 CPAC interview
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833 views • July 11, 2021
Banned by YouTube for exposing the truth...check out my JFK Junior alive as Vincent Fusca, George News And Q, dot connector video...the evidence will make you 💦.
https://www.brighteon.com/21bd18ca-8a33-41c5-9b50-7afebc949d5a
Follow Junior and Carolyn on their Telegram and YouTube GEORGENEWS channels:
https://t.me/georgenews
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuJRxaJssaumjcv9aLZ21Q
https://www.brighteon.com/21bd18ca-8a33-41c5-9b50-7afebc949d5a
Follow Junior and Carolyn on their Telegram and YouTube GEORGENEWS channels:
https://t.me/georgenews
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuJRxaJssaumjcv9aLZ21Q
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