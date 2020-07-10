Paul is Dead - Tina Foster on McCartney's Death (Answers for the Paranormal)

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her book, "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" in this new interview on Answers for the Paranormal. Tina is an expert on the Paul is Dead conspiracy theory (PID), and this is the definitive book on the subject. Topics include forensic evidence, voice prints, song and album clues, Faul's faux pas, etc. Tina is also the author of "The Splitting Image: Exploring the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both books are available on Amazon.com.
Tina's blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded: July 8, 2020