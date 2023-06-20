Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
199 Subscribers
3 views
Published Tuesday

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?


One question I keep getting asked regarding mega dosing with Lugols Iodine, which is a supplementation form of the essential mineral known as Iodine, is "How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?".


And this is an excellent question because if you are considering using a mega dose of Lugols Iodine or if you are already taking a mega dose of it then you really need to know how long you should be mega dosing with it, when you should stop mega dosing and why, how to determine when to stop and much more.


So I have created this video to educate you fully on everything mentioned above so you can gain full clarity around these things, if you want to learn all about them extensively make sure to watch this video "How Long Should You Mega Dose With Lugols Iodine?" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
lugols iodinesun fruit dan iodineiodine benefitsiodine health benefitsiodine mega dose protocolmega dosing with iodineiodine mega dosingiodine mega doselugols iodine mega doselugols iodine mega dosingmega dosing with lugols iodineis it safe to mega dose with iodinedr eric berg iodinehow long you should you mega dose with iodinehow long you should you mega dose with lugols iodineiodine mega dose protocol sun fruit danhow to safely mega dose with iodinecan you mega dose iodineiodine high dosehigh dosing with iodinehigh dose of iodine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket