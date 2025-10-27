BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Big Pharma Turned Cancer Into a TRILLION-DOLLAR Business
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
191 views • 2 days ago

John Richardson Jr. exposes how his father’s groundbreaking cancer treatments were censored, ridiculed, and ultimately buried to protect Big Pharma’s trillion-dollar empire. From B-17 and metabolic therapy to the war on natural medicine, Richardson reveals how the system turned healing into profit—and why the truth about cancer still threatens everything they’ve built. B17 Prevention Bundle, use promo code SETH to save: https://jiii.io/prevention-pack To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Perplexity’s new AI-web browser, Comet, by heading to https://pplx.ai/MIA and let your browser work for you. Plus, right now when you download Comet - you get a month of Rumble Premium for free! Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-vb.html to enter the giveaway — Vive Biotics has 15 probiotic strains plus prebiotics, designed to survive stomach acid and help restore balance. Use code: MIA at checkout for 25% off your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

