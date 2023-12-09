Create New Account
China and Saudi Arabia Getting Rid of the Dollar signing Local Currency Swap
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
China and Saudi Arabia getting rid of the dollar signing local currency swap.

There will more of this soon. The dollar and US are failing us.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pjCW6hgkJQA

Adding:  He had a lousy roll model as a dad, which taught him all he knows. Thought it was a good time to add this;

Hunter Biden's spendings were published

He spent $200,000 on prostitutes, $118,000 on adult entertainment - and only $500 on mortgage payments as his spending is revealed amid new tax evasion charges.

The Justice Department has alleged that despite receiving millions in personal income and financial support from a friend, Hunter Biden 'spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.'



