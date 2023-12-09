China and Saudi Arabia getting rid of the dollar signing local currency swap.
There will more of this soon. The dollar and US are failing us.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pjCW6hgkJQA
Adding: He had a lousy roll model as a dad, which taught him all he knows. Thought it was a good time to add this;
Hunter Biden's spendings were published
He spent $200,000 on prostitutes, $118,000 on adult entertainment - and only $500 on mortgage payments as his spending is revealed amid new tax evasion charges.
The Justice Department has alleged that despite receiving millions in personal income and financial support from a friend, Hunter Biden 'spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.'
