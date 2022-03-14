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Kids Are Being Sexualized and Harmed for Political Pedophile LDBTQIA+ Agendas of Unions! [13.03.2022]
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80 views • March 14, 2022
Rebecca Friedrichs: Children are being inundated with sexual material, and are being pressured to accept a new Marxist view of history and race being taught in schools. This is part of a system being pushed by teacher unions, according to Rebecca Friedrichs, founder of For Kids And Country and author of "Standing Up to Goliath." During her career as an educator and a teacher union representative, Friedrichs saw the tactics of threats and deceit being used to advance a program against parents, and to use children for a broader political agenda.
Full Episode https://ept.ms/AgendaAgainstParentsYT
#Marxist #Schools #Children
2,307 views Premiered 7 hours ago
Crossroads Highlights
44.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ICADVXgwiYY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cBUy9u0VhEZx9hiBUgMiQ
Full Episode https://ept.ms/AgendaAgainstParentsYT
#Marxist #Schools #Children
2,307 views Premiered 7 hours ago
Crossroads Highlights
44.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ICADVXgwiYY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cBUy9u0VhEZx9hiBUgMiQ
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