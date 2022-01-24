© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last Real Reporter: James O'Keefe • Candace Owens • Jan 20, 2022 • 23m
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 24, 2022
Founder & CEO of Project Veritas, James O'Keefe, gives updates on the Ashley Biden diary scandal and the newly released documents accusing Anthony Fauci of lying about funding gain of function research in Wuhan.
>> http://americanmuckraker.com (I get paid in feeling like I have a crush on James O'Keefe)
https://www.dailywire.com/podcasts/candace/the-last-real-reporter-james-o-keefe
https://podcasts.podinstall.com/daily-wire-candace/202201211300-last-real-reporter-james-okeefe.html
>> http://americanmuckraker.com (I get paid in feeling like I have a crush on James O'Keefe)
https://www.dailywire.com/podcasts/candace/the-last-real-reporter-james-o-keefe
https://podcasts.podinstall.com/daily-wire-candace/202201211300-last-real-reporter-james-okeefe.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.