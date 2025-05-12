'Can’t win with a losing hand' - George Galloway on Zelensky & the West’s fading power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Can’t win with a losing hand' - George Galloway on Zelensky and the West’s fading power - RT interview, today May 12th
George Galloway — leader of the Workers Party of Britain and former MP — unpacks the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As Vladimir Putin opens the door to direct talks, Galloway weighs in on whether Zelenskyy has any cards left to play, why Western leaders are losing credibility, and what a lasting peace might actually require