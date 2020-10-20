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Tiamara denounces New Zealand Mainstream Media
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21 views • October 20, 2020
Under the guise of covid 19 support the Labour government doled out $50 million to buy media loyalty and after being re-elected has promised them another $25 million ever year until next election...
The assaults they perpetrated on anyone critical of government policy has gone beyond the pale and Tiamara wants the world to know this is not reporting... it's the ministry of propaganda.
The assaults they perpetrated on anyone critical of government policy has gone beyond the pale and Tiamara wants the world to know this is not reporting... it's the ministry of propaganda.
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