Chuck Missler - Biblical UFOs and the Coming Deception

Chuck Missler - Biblical UFOs and the Coming DeceptionNow in the 21st century, life in outer space is taken for granted by our educational and media establishments, and with this assumption comes the inevitable discussion of UFOs and alien life forms. Once relegated to the ostracized domain of the lunatic fringe or to science fiction writers, UFOs have now emerged as a socially acceptable topic for serious discussion. Previously regarded as the whacko delusions of the ’40s and ’50s, now they have become one of the hottest topics of our entertainment and news media. One cannot even count the number of TV specials, documentaries (and pseudo-documentaries), and major movies that have been aired on this topic in recent years. Yet, in the last several years a number of staggering, although very well documented UFO events have occurred worldwide and have received no coverage by the mainstream U.S. media.

However, beginning in 1996, we have witnessed what some have called a “leak a week” strategy being orchestrated by agencies of the federal government and the scientific establishment. Many believe this is part of a global strategy toward open acknowledgment of “ET reality.”

Are the UFOs real, or are they some form of delusion? Can anyone really take them seriously? What’s really going on?

It may come as a surprise to learn that a recent Gallup poll revealed that 72 percent of Americans believe in extraterrestrial life; 48 percent believe in UFOs and 15 percent believe they have seen a UFO. According to other polls, up to 3 percent believe that they have been abducted by a UFO![1]

It turns out to be a gargantuan task to even catalog the volumes of the UFO reports in recent history. A bibliography of just the professional articles — excluding newspapers, etc. — lists 6,000 publications in English, 2,200 in foreign journals, and 1,350 periodicals published on the subject.[2]

Wading through the mountains of reports of sightings, encounters, and even accounts of abductions, one is confronted with an unmanageable barrage of unconfirmable testimonies, hoaxes, frauds, and deliberate disinformation — even from the government. Yet, there remain behind it all too many serious cases which involve multiple reliable witnesses and even tangible physical evidences, enough to bury even the most ardent skeptic.