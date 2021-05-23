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Decoding: Knowing (2009) - Over-the-top Time-binding of reset Code 22
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54 views • May 23, 2021
Knowing, from 2009. Nicolas Cage in a solar flare ELE about a time capsule and angelic alien saviors. LOTS to unpack with this one!
Watch in HD on YT here: https://youtu.be/yPVv49aYOvM
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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Watch in HD on YT here: https://youtu.be/yPVv49aYOvM
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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