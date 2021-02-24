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ΕΠΩΝΥΜΗ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΊΑ ΕΠΙΚΊΝΔΥΝΟΣ ΕΠΙΚΟΙΣΜΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑΣ ΜΑΣ
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12 views • February 24, 2021
ΛΟΙΠΌΝ ΕΊΝΑΙ ΜΊΑ ΕΠΩΝΥΜΗ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΊΑ ΠΟΥ ΈΧΕΙ ΝΑ ΚΆΝΕΙ ΜΕ ΚΆΤΙ ΑΚΡΩΣ ΕΠΙΚΊΝΔΥΝΟ. .. ΤΟΝ ΕΠΙΚΟΙΣΜΟ ΤΗΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΟΣ ΜΑΣ ΑΠΌ ΠΑΡΑΝΟΜΟΥΣ ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ, ΠΟΥ ΣΥΓΚΕΚΡΙΜΕΝΑ ΈΡΧΟΝΤΑΙ ΑΠΌ ΜΊΑ ΑΚΡΩΣ ΦΙΛΙΚΉ ΧΏΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑΣ... ΤΗΝ ΣΟΜΑΛΙΑ !!!!! ΚΑΙ ΠΟΥ ; ΣΤΟΝ ΜΑΡΑΘΏΝΑ ΜΑΣ !!!!!... ΑΚΟΎΣΤΕ ΤΗ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΕΙ, ΚΑΙ ΈΤΣΙ ΜΠΟΡΕΊΤΕ ΝΑ ΚΑΤΑΛΆΒΕΤΕ... ΠΩΣ Η ΣΥΝΈΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΡΊΟΥ ΑΝΤΩΝΙΆΔΗ ΠΟΥ ΠΑΛΕΎΩ ΜΊΑ ΟΛΌΚΛΗΡΗ ΗΜΈΡΑ ΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΎΣΩ , ΔΕΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΕΒΆΖΟΥΝ , ΓΙΑΤΊ ΠΟΛΎ ΑΠΛΆ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΡΟΞΕΝΕΊ ΠΑΝΙΚΌ !!!!!!
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