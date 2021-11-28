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EP 139: Nostradamus' Predictions- Fact, Fiction, or Something Else?
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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16 views • November 28, 2021
This week, we take a look at the famous French prognosticator Nostradamus. We go into who he was, how he died, and what he was most famous for...his predictions! We'll go over some of his more famous predictions that some argue came true, we'll discuss some that definitely did not come true, and we'll share how we think some manipulate what the famous quatrains said to fit their own agenda or narrative. Monique also debunks one of the more popular predictions regarding the Queen of England and, through her own research, comes up with a more fitting and accurate interpretation of what and who it could have been referring to. Finally, we ask the question... was he even real?

Episode Links:

Nostradamus' Planetary Calendar: https://ordonews.com/what-did-nostradamus-predict-until-2029/

Incorrect Predictions: https://www.ranker.com/list/false-nostradamus-prophecies/mike-rothschild

Predictions that came true: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/education/11-shockingly-accurate-predictions-from-nostradamus-a6772736.html

Nostradamus Quatrains: https://www.crystalinks.com/quatrains.html

Nostradamus Biography: https://www.biography.com/scholar/nostradamus

Music used in this episode by Ghost Stories Incorporated - Dark Encounters: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/dark-encounters

Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-december-anxiety-tickets-211620421377

Please check out:

https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com

https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_

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Keywords
propheciesnostradamushomewrecker podcastfuture predictions
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