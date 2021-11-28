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EP 139: Nostradamus' Predictions- Fact, Fiction, or Something Else?
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16 views • November 28, 2021
This week, we take a look at the famous French prognosticator Nostradamus. We go into who he was, how he died, and what he was most famous for...his predictions! We'll go over some of his more famous predictions that some argue came true, we'll discuss some that definitely did not come true, and we'll share how we think some manipulate what the famous quatrains said to fit their own agenda or narrative. Monique also debunks one of the more popular predictions regarding the Queen of England and, through her own research, comes up with a more fitting and accurate interpretation of what and who it could have been referring to. Finally, we ask the question... was he even real?
Episode Links:
Nostradamus' Planetary Calendar: https://ordonews.com/what-did-nostradamus-predict-until-2029/
Incorrect Predictions: https://www.ranker.com/list/false-nostradamus-prophecies/mike-rothschild
Predictions that came true: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/education/11-shockingly-accurate-predictions-from-nostradamus-a6772736.html
Nostradamus Quatrains: https://www.crystalinks.com/quatrains.html
Nostradamus Biography: https://www.biography.com/scholar/nostradamus
Music used in this episode by Ghost Stories Incorporated - Dark Encounters: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/dark-encounters
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-december-anxiety-tickets-211620421377
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Nostradamus' Planetary Calendar: https://ordonews.com/what-did-nostradamus-predict-until-2029/
Incorrect Predictions: https://www.ranker.com/list/false-nostradamus-prophecies/mike-rothschild
Predictions that came true: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/education/11-shockingly-accurate-predictions-from-nostradamus-a6772736.html
Nostradamus Quatrains: https://www.crystalinks.com/quatrains.html
Nostradamus Biography: https://www.biography.com/scholar/nostradamus
Music used in this episode by Ghost Stories Incorporated - Dark Encounters: https://ghoststoriesincorporated.bandcamp.com/track/dark-encounters
Mystical Meetups: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-december-anxiety-tickets-211620421377
Please check out:
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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