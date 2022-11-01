Decoupling From Beijing Trend: Germany and Italy Do Not Want To Be Dependent on China

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https://gnews.org/articles/500856
Summary：10/30/2022 Italy's new Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said:“We will not put ourselves in the hands of the Chinese. ” According to a recent poll by ZDF television station，84% of Germans want the country to ease its economic ties with China. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also called for lessons to be learned and not to rely on one country, such as China.