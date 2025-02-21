THE BIRD FLU 🥚 MISSES 🇲🇽 MEXICO❗

Looks like the bird flu missed Mexico and is only impacting us here in America. What are the odds!





American living in Mexico heads to the grocery store to show you their eggs. Completely packed full of eggs and a dozen eggs is only $2 in US Dollars





“Eggs on eggs on eggs on eggs”





This is why they need social media censorship. Their narratives and SCAMdemics completely fall apart





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1892959582445506844





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9l2kgf [thanks to https://www.pinterest.com/pin/161496336626184835/ and https://bvncxw.blogspot.com/2021/06/bird-flu-funny-jokes-dnsyl57-swine-flu.html 🖼]