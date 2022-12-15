Daze of Noah: Entertainment-Stupefied Americans Ignore Russian Preparations for Nuclear War

Today Russia put in place its nuclear threat against the West by showily readying a Yars strategic missile for combat use, at a location southwest of Moscow. A video shows the installation of the enormous rocket into a silo at the Kozelsk military compound in the Kaluga region.
Russia is building up to more nuclear showboating in preparation for the annual Strategic Missiles Forces Day on December 17. The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile with a 7,500 mile range was installed in a silo launch pad using a special transport and loading unit. We talk about these stories and more on today’s TruNews.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/14/22
