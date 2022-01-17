© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr's Accross The World Have Had Enough With The COVID LIES!
Follow
1
Share
Report
272 views • January 17, 2022
Pharmacist Admits - NO INFORMED CONSENT- INSERT STILL BLANK - HE SHOULD NOT BE GIVING THESE "VACCINES" #NurembergViolation JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS #ArrestBillGates #TREASON
https://rumble.com/vrd624-december-24-2021.html
Trudeau’s Financial Gains from the ‘Vaccines’, and Other Government Corruptions | MPP Rick Nicholls #TrudeauForTreason #ArrestBillGates https://rumble.com/vrdcs2-trudeaus-financial-gains-from-the-vaccines-and-other-government-corruptions.html
The FrontLine Dr's Canada program was initiated in the fall of 2021, by the Canadian Voters Association in response to the thousands of requests for help we received from our nation’s valued frontline workers who were being forced to inject the experimental COVID “vaccination”, a chemical concoction that contains toxins and long-term effects are unknown. https://www.frontlinecanada.ca/
https://rumble.com/vrd624-december-24-2021.html
Trudeau’s Financial Gains from the ‘Vaccines’, and Other Government Corruptions | MPP Rick Nicholls #TrudeauForTreason #ArrestBillGates https://rumble.com/vrdcs2-trudeaus-financial-gains-from-the-vaccines-and-other-government-corruptions.html
The FrontLine Dr's Canada program was initiated in the fall of 2021, by the Canadian Voters Association in response to the thousands of requests for help we received from our nation’s valued frontline workers who were being forced to inject the experimental COVID “vaccination”, a chemical concoction that contains toxins and long-term effects are unknown. https://www.frontlinecanada.ca/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.