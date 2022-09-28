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Raymond was riding his bike, when he was attacked by Hill and Combs. They beat and raped him, choking him with his underwear, before impaling him with a stick, then setting him on fire. He was found 4 hours later severely beaten, with burns on his face, a hemorrhage in his brain, damage to his rectal-bladder area, and bite marks on his penis. He died in the hospital two days later.