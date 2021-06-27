We're Printing Digital Cash! (The Monetary Mash)

Proverbs 14:11 "A false balance is abomination to the Lord: but a just weight is his delight."I was working at the Fed in two thousand and eight When my eyes beheld a miserable state Banking executives began to wail I said, "Don't cry; you're too big to fail!" WE'LL PRINT YOU CASH! We'll print you loads of cash A LOT OF CASH! Even if your securities are trash... WE'LL PRINT YOU CASH! It caught on in a flash WE PRINTED CASH We printed loads of cash. Now one day our balance sheets will normalize (If you believe that; we'll feed you even MORE lies) And as money supply continues to inflate We're thinking about thinking about thinking about... Raising interest rates... [REFRAIN] Now we've spiked the punchbowl with rum The party has just begun! The guests include Japan, the EU, & the United Kingdom! The scene was rocking; all were digging the sounds ...of 0% rates (they'll go NEGATIVE now!) As we rob them of their savings, you'll hear their screams As they run from fiat, into CRYPTO schemes [REFRAIN] Now out there in the wilderness, one voice did ring It seems he was troubled by just one thing He said "I know you think the idea is old, "But what if money was backed by gold?" [THEN WE CAN'T PRINT CASH! We couldn't print all that cash... WE'D LOSE OUR STASH Then we'd lose all our stash! DON'T BE TOO RASH! Please don't be rash! LET US PRINT CASH! Let us keep printing that cash!] Now prices are rising all over the land Yellen & Powell are conducting the band But for you (the living), you're suffering lack As you begin to realize WE'RE ALL SMOKING CRACK! [WE ARE ON CRACK! Its monetary crack PECUNIARY CRACK! I had the courage to act WE'RE ALL ON CRACK Here now, just sign this pact YOU'LL BE ON CRACK Then there's no going back!] [REFRAIN We'll give it to the Chinese They'll bring you to your knees It doesn't grow on trees First we taper, then ease!] [REFRAIN The economy is Goldilocks We think you're dumb as rocks As corporations buy back their stocks We're sailing in our yachts816-337-2614