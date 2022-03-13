【Ukraine Rescue】We’re Only Here To Save People

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/12/22 The NFSC & ROLF Ukraine Rescue team member Nicole says in an interview with HAYAT TV from Bosnia and Herzegovina: Over the past two weeks, we have successfully rescued more than 100 Chinese people, including Chinese students, more than 350 Ukrainians, Americans, and people from all other nationalities. We also rescued 100 children from an orphanage. We’re only here to save people.