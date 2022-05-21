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Dr. Robert Malone: The Pfizer Documents, Cardiotoxicity, Birth Defects, All-Cause Mortality
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What Are They Hiding?
Dr. Robert Malone On The Pfizer Documents And Evidence Of Cardiotoxicity, Birth Defects, And The Rise In All-Cause Mortality
American Thought Leaders
By Jan Jekielek

https://www.theepochtimes.com/what-are-they-hiding-dr-robert-malone-on-the-pfizer-documents-and-evidence-of-cardiotoxicity-birth-defects-and-the-rise-in-all-cause-mortality_4476836.html

The COVID-19 vaccine makers "knew of many of these risks and adverse events … and yet never formally disclosed them to patients," says mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Robert Malone. "I think there are many in the legal profession that are looking at this and raising questions about whether, in fact, this does meet the criteria of fraud in terms of withholding information."

I sit down with Dr. Malone, co-founder of the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists, to discuss the Global COVID Summit's recent declaration to "end the national emergency, restore scientific integrity, and address crimes against humanity."

"There are many people now that have vaccine damage, and they are not able to get compensated. And there's no money being invested in trying to understand their disease and come up with ways to mitigate it," says Dr. Malone.

At the same time, the majority of people hospitalized for COVID-19 now are vaccinated individuals, says Dr. Robert Malone. "The more doses of these products that you receive, the higher your risk for infection, disease, and death, compared to those that remain 'unvaccinated,'" says Dr. Malone—with of course, the key caveat that most who are "unvaccinated" probably have natural immunity.

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MUST WATCH: Global COVID Summit - Declaration IV - Restore Scientific Integrity
https://rumble.com/v14esx4-must-watch-global-covid-summit-declaration-iv-restore-scientific-integrity.html

..............

Dr. Robert Malone Resource Page
https://sunfellow.com/dr-robert-malone-cdc-purposely-under-reporting-and-editing-adverse-affects-of-covid-vaccines/

Dr. Robert Malone on GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd

Dr. Robert Malone on Substack
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/

..............

Dr. Malone, Dr. Cole, Dr. Urso Discuss The Dangers Of COVID-19 Vaccines & The Need For Scientific Integrity
https://rumble.com/v14x3ar-malone-cole-urso-discuss-the-dangers-of-covid-19-vaccines-and-the-need-for-.html

Will Governments Ever Admit Their Part In The COVID-19 Nightmare?
https://rumble.com/v10s0lp-will-governments-ever-admit-their-part-in-the-covid-19-nightmare.html

Dr. Robert Malone Documentary - Headwind - Scientists Whose Voices Have Been Censored
https://rumble.com/v10pxaa-dr.-robert-malone-documentary-headwind-scientists-whose-voices-have-been-ce.html

18,000 Doctors & Scientists Agree: Hundreds Of Thousands Were Killed By Bad Policies, Not COVID!
https://rumble.com/v10kfv3-18000-doctors-and-scientists-hundreds-of-thousands-were-killed-by-bad-polic.html

EpochTV Documentary On Dr. Robert Malone - Headwind - Premiers April 9th, 2022
https://rumble.com/vzu5hn-epochtv-documentary-on-dr.-robert-malone-headwind-premiers-april-9th-2022.html

Dr. Robert Malone Mentions Growing List Of Illnesses Associated With Dangerous COVID Vaccines
https://rumble.com/vzp5ue-dr.-robert-malone-mentions-growing-list-of-illnesses-associated-with-danger.html

Stand Up With Dr. Robert Malone - Santa Barbara, California - March 21, 2022
https://rumble.com/vy2kyo-stand-up-with-dr.-robert-malone-santa-barbara-california-march-21-2022.html

Dr. Robert Malone: Can Vaccinated People Infect Unvaccinated People With Dangerous Spike Proteins?
https://rumble.com/vxokgg-dr.-robert-malone-can-vaccinated-people-infect-unvaccinated-people-with-dan.html

CDC Warned: A 'Criminal' Fraud Investigation 'Ready To Go' After Midterm Elections
https://rumble.com/vwmh12-cdc-warned-a-criminal-fraud-investigation-ready-to-go-after-midterm-electio.html

Dr. Robert Malone: The Government Has Hidden Damning Vaccine Information From Us
https://rumble.com/vwjism-dr.-robert-malone-the-government-has-hidden-damning-vaccine-information-fro.html

Dr. Robert Malone: “9 Out Of 10 People Dying Of COVID Have Been Vaccinated!”
https://rumble.com/vwabk6-dr.-robert-malone-9-out-of-10-people-dying-of-covid-have-been-vaccinated.html
Keywords
childrenscienceconstitutionmaskvaccinebirth defectshospitalsdeathsmortalityinjectioninjectedjan jekielekpfizer documentsdr robert malonecardiotoxicity
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