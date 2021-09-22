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Brian Ruhe on Richard Dolan's Video on Alien Spirituality?
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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10 views • September 22, 2021
Here I comment on Richard Dolan's video, "Alien Spirituality?" from Sept. 19, 2021. You can only see this video by joining http://richarddolanmembers.com website for $7 a month and I highly recommend that. Dolan is in my top two UFO influences. See his free videos on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/RichardMDolan

Here, I explain that I feel that Richard Dolan didn't go far enough in showing the evidence that the Grey aliens are more spiritually evolved and also more ethically evolved than human beings are.

This is a FAIR USE of 4.5 minutes of Richard Dolan's, "Alien Spirituality?" video.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy