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Brian Ruhe on Richard Dolan's Video on Alien Spirituality?
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10 views • September 22, 2021
Here I comment on Richard Dolan's video, "Alien Spirituality?" from Sept. 19, 2021. You can only see this video by joining http://richarddolanmembers.com website for $7 a month and I highly recommend that. Dolan is in my top two UFO influences. See his free videos on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/RichardMDolan
Here, I explain that I feel that Richard Dolan didn't go far enough in showing the evidence that the Grey aliens are more spiritually evolved and also more ethically evolved than human beings are.
This is a FAIR USE of 4.5 minutes of Richard Dolan's, "Alien Spirituality?" video.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
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My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Here, I explain that I feel that Richard Dolan didn't go far enough in showing the evidence that the Grey aliens are more spiritually evolved and also more ethically evolved than human beings are.
This is a FAIR USE of 4.5 minutes of Richard Dolan's, "Alien Spirituality?" video.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share! You have my permission to copy and post my videos and promote this channel on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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