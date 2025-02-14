ATTACKS FROM THE EMERGING TECH INDUSTRY

Opening Statement: We have been actively researching and working in the tech industry for 20 years. We are also engaged in actively running a business and dealing with real time project management and logistics. We are also Christians with a firm belief in God.





As we view the latest developments from the emerging tech industry, we always take into consideration our own experiences of how things actually work in the real world. We seek out evidence, physical proof and Gods wisdom to best discern our way through all the spin-doctors and propaganda that is thrown our way. We consider documentation with real life evidential implementation, physical studies and findings and personal testimonies of individuals as proof. In the tech industry it is called “The Bench Test” which essentially means, you can theorize about a thing all you want, but once you get that new tech on a bench and turn it on you might find that it doesn’t work the way you thought it would.





We also hold firmly to our beliefs that evil will not win and refuse to stand down and accept that all is lost for humanity. Therefore, we pledge that we will incorporate solutions and Gods guidance into every one of our presentations. While we expose the evil plans of the tech industry, we will equally expose the weaknesses of the enemy and poke holes in all of their plans. We will provide HOPE to anyone with the eyes to see and the ears to hear.





The Weaponization of Social Media and FICINT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yccwvWv4hyc&t=487s

This interview shows the innerworkings of highly credentialed government employee Spin-doctors.





They write stories and narratives to train for information warfare using believable real-life scenarios to try to convince the pubic so they can better game and map real world reactions to emerging technology.





It cannot be ignored or left out of the conversation that governments and corporations have spent a lot of money and labor sending out covert operations to manipulate the public and block any solutions. This is nothing new to us as we first dealt with these tactics while working on an alterative clean energy device that was open-sourced to the public. After our last series of presentations, we hit a nerve with the emerging tech industry because we were showcasing the good work of other independent researchers, scientists and natural healers who were finding ways to combat the nanotechnology. As a result, we were targeted once again by online agents. The attacks did not work, but they did however bring to our attention that sharing information about the weaknesses in their tech and how people can heal from it is right over the target of what they don’t want people to know. Which is why we are now tripling our educational efforts to bring all of this to light.





This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

https://rumble.com/v6i7uq4-ai-assimilation-to-the-mark-of-the-beast-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/468/





