Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 14 February 2026

As usual we started at Parliament House and then went and spoke in the Bourke Street Mall. A few extra people spoke today so that their voices also be heard. There is much to say to the passing public to help give them more dots to join. It takes just one small flame for a great fire of interest and commitment to materialise. All our efforts are for the wellbeing and freedom for our children, grandchildren, for many generations that follow. Without a serious pushback future generations will suffer terribly under the inhuman globalist AI generated "spider web" agenda. We persist because God has other ideas and has called us to partner with Him in faith through all that we do.