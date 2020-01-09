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What is Scientism?
Cahlen
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10 views • January 09, 2020
Today on Ask Cahlen I'll be answering the question, "What is Scientism?"

Scientism is a dogmatic belief system, no different than any other religion, which holds that through the use of science we already understand how the universe works on a fundamental level. Like any other religion it has its priests, saints, churches, rituals and heresies.

It's important to keep in mind Scientism and Science are not the same thing. Science is the pursuit of truth while always keeping in mind that you could be wrong, and maintaining the willingness and desire to change your mind. Scientism is essentially the opposite of Science, as it has decided it already knows the truth and declares disagreements to be heresy.

If you'd like to ask me to share what I think on any other topics, head on over to http://ask.cahlen.org

Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee

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