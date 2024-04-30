US Sports Tennis Feat. Iga Swiatek vs. Elena Rybakina 2024 Stuttgart Semifinal

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Tennis
Featured course:
VISUAL TENNIS LESSONS and Strokes Progression Drills
by Cosmin Miholca
https://tinyurl.com/Visual-Tennis
Did you know that 65% of people retain more information through visual than auditory learning?
This is especially true when it comes to sports, where visual cues can be more effective than auditory ones.
This type of instruction is based on the principle that by seeing the movements of a performer, one can EASILY learn to replicate those movements.
Tennis is a fascinating sport with a great number of technical elements that must be considered. But it can be difficult for new or inexperienced players, who may find it confusing.
Fortunately, there is now an easier way to LEARN or TEACH tennis following visual technique progressions.
These progressions help players understand the mechanics of the game, making it easier to learn and play.
See the difference today!
https://tinyurl.com/Visual-Tennis
On today's show we have another top prospect out of Florida and sizzling action from Stuttgart. Enjoy
Part one:
Julia Piotrowska Class of 2025
Recruiters/Coaches: US Sports has little to no direct contact with the student-athletes profile. Please refer to the contact info below for information
https://www.youtube.com/@collegetennisrecruiting
Part two:
Iga Swiatek vs. Elena Rybakina | 2024 Stuttgart Semifinal | WTA Match Highlights
See more with the app
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.