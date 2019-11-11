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Pachamama: Pope Francis declares Black Madonna holiday
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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22 views • November 11, 2019
An Amazonian synod was held in the Vatican in October 2019 that featured naked female statues called Pachamama. On October 31, 2019, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis declared a new 'holiday' for the Black Madonna known as the Lady of Loreto. This is to observed by those who follow that on December 10th each year. What are "Black Madonnas" vs. "black Madonnas"? Are there ties between Black Madonnas and black female "Mother Earth" goddesses? Could the promotion of Black Madonnas and Pachamamas be related to steps towards a one world religion? Did a Catholic archbishop state that Pope Francis is moving "towards an Indistinct Universal religion" and a "worldwide and stateless Pantheon? Should real Christians be part of this? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.

A written article of possibly related interest is available titled "Mary, the Mother of Jesus and the Apparitions" URL: Mary, the Mother of Jesus and the Apparitions https://www.cogwriter.com/Mary-Mother-of-Jesus.htm
Keywords
religionbabylonnew world orderviganouniversity of daytonell rozettartemisdianaephesusstephen benko
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