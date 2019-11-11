© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pachamama: Pope Francis declares Black Madonna holiday
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • November 11, 2019
An Amazonian synod was held in the Vatican in October 2019 that featured naked female statues called Pachamama. On October 31, 2019, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis declared a new 'holiday' for the Black Madonna known as the Lady of Loreto. This is to observed by those who follow that on December 10th each year. What are "Black Madonnas" vs. "black Madonnas"? Are there ties between Black Madonnas and black female "Mother Earth" goddesses? Could the promotion of Black Madonnas and Pachamamas be related to steps towards a one world religion? Did a Catholic archbishop state that Pope Francis is moving "towards an Indistinct Universal religion" and a "worldwide and stateless Pantheon? Should real Christians be part of this? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of possibly related interest is available titled "Mary, the Mother of Jesus and the Apparitions" URL: Mary, the Mother of Jesus and the Apparitions https://www.cogwriter.com/Mary-Mother-of-Jesus.htm
A written article of possibly related interest is available titled "Mary, the Mother of Jesus and the Apparitions" URL: Mary, the Mother of Jesus and the Apparitions https://www.cogwriter.com/Mary-Mother-of-Jesus.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.