Embodying our Awareness video by Michael and Janiece Boardway on May 18, 2018. Based on the article by Janiece and Michael as follows:

Embodying our Awareness

by Janiece L. Boardway, M.A. & Michael P. Boardway, R.A.

For many years, we have been hearing the word sensitive when describing many of these new children (teens and adults), and we hear from many people who have questions about the “sensitive” children in their lives. We have heard that they are sensitive to food, sound, colors, clothing, electronics, the environment, and many other factors. Now it seems like “energetically sensitive” is the new buzz phrase in describing many of the children as well as many of us.

There was something about the word sensitive that made us feel uncomfortable, so we decided to look up the meaning of this word. In the dictionary, sensitive is described as a person who is susceptible to the attitudes, feelings, or circumstances of others, quick to take offense, touchy, and easily irritated. No wonder we always felt our energy drain when we heard this word. It certainly is not very empowering, is it?

We then thought about the word aware and immediately felt a lightness energetically. We looked up its meaning in the dictionary and discovered that aware is defined as a person having or showing realization, perception, or knowledge. Now doesn’t that feel empowering? We truly felt that an aware person is one who has many choices and possibilities available.

Looking back on our journey with our son, Tristan, we have always seen him as being highly aware and not sensitive. Although there were times that he did “act out” many things, including the behaviors of others, who were not very aware of what they were projecting out into the World. Instead of seeing him as the problem, or being sensitive, we looked beyond the appearances to discover the true reasons for his behavior. Additionally, we began giving him the tools that would help him navigate in this World with more ease.

Of course, there were times when others enjoyed using the word sensitive when speaking about Tristan. However, we would always say, “Yes, Tristan is very aware.” It was always interesting to see how people processed the fact that there are actually possibilities instead of limitations. A very liberating way of being.

We see that there are so many aware children in the World and continuing to incarnate in order to wake us up to our awareness. In fact, they are showing us, and some actually demanding, that we no longer continue to make ourselves and our children assimilate into a World that is filled with things that are of a vibration that is not working for us and are downright harmful to us, our children, and every living thing.

What if they are showing us a better way of being that honors and nurtures everyone and is filled with love, compassion, and even more awareness? What would it take for all of us to step into our awareness, even if it does not agree with the reality of the mainstream belief system?

Instead of seeing these children as being “sensitive,” why don’t we give them the proper tools and techniques to help them navigate their way in a World that has not been, up to this point, very gentle, nurturing, and supportive of Highly Aware Beings?

This article was published in The Edge Holistic Magazine on August 1, 2018.



