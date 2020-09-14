© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Graeme MacQueen: Recognizing & Pushing Back the Post 9/11 Police State
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • September 14, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWQbEeExutR4vR4pEFmQUJw
Original title: Dr. Graeme MacQeen at Lawyers' Committee 9/11 Anniversary Event 2020
Visit the Lawyers' Committee website http://lcfor911.org
Dr. Graeme MacQueen is a retired professor of religious studies at McMaster University, Ontario where he taught from 1974 to 2003. He was also the founder and director of the Centre for Peace Studies at McMaster, which was active in several war zones. He has served as a co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, an organizer of the Toronto Hearings on 9/11, and a member of the 9/11 Consensus Panel.
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWQbEeExutR4vR4pEFmQUJw
Original title: Dr. Graeme MacQeen at Lawyers' Committee 9/11 Anniversary Event 2020
Visit the Lawyers' Committee website http://lcfor911.org
Dr. Graeme MacQueen is a retired professor of religious studies at McMaster University, Ontario where he taught from 1974 to 2003. He was also the founder and director of the Centre for Peace Studies at McMaster, which was active in several war zones. He has served as a co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, an organizer of the Toronto Hearings on 9/11, and a member of the 9/11 Consensus Panel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.