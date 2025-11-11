BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Throwback: Nixon’s advice to keep the Israel lobby in check - 1983
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
115 views • 1 day ago

THROWBACK: Nixon’s timely advice on how to keep the Israel lobby in check

💬 “Their belief is that being for Israel first means that that does not mean you’re putting America second because they think it goes together. An American president, however, has to approach it in a different way...He’s got always to think first of what is best for America,” Richard Nixon said in a 1983 interview.

There are times when an American president “must make a decision that does not in effect give the Israelis a blank check,” Nixon added, recalling his efforts to improve relations with Egypt, a move he said was opposed at the time by his Israeli friends.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
