SOME SORT OF AN ATTACK. WEAK, HARD TO BREATH, COULDNT MOVE AND I THINK IM GONNA HAVE A BRUISE ON MY CHEST FROM WHATEVER IT WAS

To this moment, I have no idea what it was. Got weak, could t hardly move all of a sudden... And now, I think I'm gonna have a bruise on my chest... Like I got hit w something. I can't hardly move my arm and my sternum is sore to the touch. I mean, super sore. Something's going on out there y'all. I'm not the only one it's happened to... I think we need to start talking about this. What are the actual capabilities of these DEWs and how far will they go to shut people up? Not saying I think anything or that you should .. but I think it's happened now to enough people that maybe we oughtta start conversations about these events. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]
