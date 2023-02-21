X22 REPORT Ep. 3002a - Biden Relaunches Obama’s Plan, Trump Warned Everyone

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3002a - Feb 20. 2023

Biden Relaunches Obama’s Plan, Trump Warned EveryoneThe Biden administration is now pushing the economic policies of Obama, Trump warned us about this and now they are trying it again, this will fail big time. The Fed said the quiet part outloud, they are not fighting inflation, they are fighting against fossil fuels. Trump sends message about Andrew Jackson.

