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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: 'Do you believe in God (or Satan) or are you just stupid?' [02.09.2021]
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263 views • September 04, 2021
Note: I cut this interview out of The Highwire with Del Bigtree's resent show (link below) for after seeing hundreds of interviews, including the ones I make my self, I must say that Dr. Vladimir Zelenko tells and explains exactly what I mean...
God or Satan, what do you choose? - Satanism and Sheeple in Plain sight... Mæææææ....
www.Vladimirzelenkomd.com
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/contact/
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zev-vladimir-zelenko-md-4b6a5242
https://parler.com/#/user/DrZevZelenkoMD
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccine-inventor
https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Jeans
https://twitter.com/davidjthunder
https://twitter.com/davidjthunder/status/1432708281399746567?s=20
---
Source and Full show on 2:21:36 min here:
Dell: Episode 231: Feast of Consequences - Dr. Vladimir Zelenko [02.09.2021].
Interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett & Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
China Fires Back on Covid Origin; ICAN Sues NIH; ACIP Rebuffs Biden & Plotkin; New Data Reveals Shocking Vaccine Risk; Dr. Bartlett on Monoclonal Antibodies; Dr. Zelenko Is On a Mission
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
42593 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EHl0rOPoCMb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
God or Satan, what do you choose? - Satanism and Sheeple in Plain sight... Mæææææ....
www.Vladimirzelenkomd.com
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/contact/
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zev-vladimir-zelenko-md-4b6a5242
https://parler.com/#/user/DrZevZelenkoMD
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/mrna-vaccine-inventor
https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Jeans
https://twitter.com/davidjthunder
https://twitter.com/davidjthunder/status/1432708281399746567?s=20
---
Source and Full show on 2:21:36 min here:
Dell: Episode 231: Feast of Consequences - Dr. Vladimir Zelenko [02.09.2021].
Interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett & Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
China Fires Back on Covid Origin; ICAN Sues NIH; ACIP Rebuffs Biden & Plotkin; New Data Reveals Shocking Vaccine Risk; Dr. Bartlett on Monoclonal Antibodies; Dr. Zelenko Is On a Mission
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
42593 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EHl0rOPoCMb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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