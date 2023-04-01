Day of Vengeance EP78

In this episode Number Six, John Henry, and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger are joined by Special Guest Donald Jeffries. This week's Big 4: Trump Indicted, Rand Paul Aide Stabbed, The Restrict Act, and Trans Shooters Exist. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.
Don's Website: https://www.donaldjeffries.media/
Don's Substack: https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/
Don's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonJeffries
Check out Don on I Protest and America Unplugged: https://rumble.com/user/americaunplugged
Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy
Lisa's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/c_l_zone
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix
