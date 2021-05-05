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Clown Planet News (5 May 2021): Vaccine Transmission? India Deaths? Gates Divorce & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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52 views • May 05, 2021
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https://www.infowars.com/posts/florida-state-senate-upholds-private-schools-decision-to-keep-recently-vaccinated-teachers-away-from-students/

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https://twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389596836030263297

https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/03/15/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-implementation-of-the-american-rescue-plan/
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