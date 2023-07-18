Create New Account
Is a nuclear disaster possible at Zaporizhzhia NPP?
❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦🎞 Is a nuclear disaster possible at Zaporizhzhia NPP? —Rybar's video analysis

Recently, close public attention has again been focused on Zaporizhzhia NPP. The potentially dangerous object is the subject of numerous speculations.

After the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP dam and shoaling of the reservoir, Western and Ukrainian authorities are once again trying to raise the topic of the threat of nuclear disaster: civil defense drills in case of radioactive contamination of the area are being held in nearby regions, cities and towns are being partially evacuated.

What threats does Zaporizhzhya NPP really pose?

Learn more from our video analysis.

Source @rybar

