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The Pennsylvania Election Fraud - The Smiths Of Liberty
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6 views • January 09, 2021
Did you vote in Pennsylvania? Well, you're in luck. Some fraudulent vote generated by a socialist cancelled your vote! Over 200,000+ fake votes were dumped into the system. But no fear. Nothing to see here. Move along. Biden is your supreme leader now...
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