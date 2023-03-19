Create New Account
Way Back Machine Verifies Alex was Right about Forced Vaccines, 5G Mind Control & FEMA Camps Many Moons Ago!
DaKey2Eternity
Published Yesterday |

Infowars Archives from 2009 Gives Crystal Clear Evidence that when it comes to the Long Term Agendas of the Global Elite that Alex Jones has done his Homework & was Right All Along to Warn his audience about Forced Vaccinations, 5G Mind Control Cell Towers  Digital  Surveillance, Check Points, Walmart´s Sinister Collusion with Global Government, 

& Government Re-education Concentration Camps for U.S. Citizens. Well here we are living in Perilous Times; and Alex´ ability to process mass amounts of info about the sinister plans of the Illuminati Globalists, and giving his audience timely warnings is as strong as ever.


Keywords
infowarsvaccinations5gwarningsurveillancefemafuturealexjonesforcedcampscelldigital2009archivestowes

