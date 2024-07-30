BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeff Monson Pleads The World To Save Gaza (mirrored)
68 views • 9 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel TheRevolutionReport at:-

https://youtu.be/Qntfurr_338?si=z_zUlAly-CoR0zSz

29 Jul 2024

Jeff Monson is an American mixed martial arts fighter that also holds a doctorate degree in psychology. He has fought throughout the world in his storied career. He is a 2x ADCC world grappling champion, world jujitsu champion, and 3x FILA grappling world champion. Jeff is an outspoken political activist and spent 3 months in jail for protesting America’s invasion of Iraq. Jeff moved to Russia and opened 20 free martial arts schools for children in the republic of Bashkortostan. Jeff is working with the government of Donetsk to open free sports schools in this republic as well.

🎥💥 Link to our award-winning documentary "8 Years Before"

   • "8 Years Before" Donbass Documentary

🤝 Please support TheRevolutionReport on Patreon:

  https://www.patreon.com/TheRevolutionReport

📜 OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

Check out TheRevolutionReport's Newsletter and political analyses there:

https://www.TheRevolutionReport.org

📸 Follow our Telegram channel!

https://t.me/therevolutionreport

⌨️ We are also on Instagram:

 https://www.instagram.com/therevolutionreport_/

https://www.instagram.com/donnunism/

🐦 Follow Donald and TheRevolutionReport on Twitter:

@DonaldCourter

@TheRevolutionR1

Find us us on Vero and Rumble:

https://vero.co/therevolutionreport

russiajerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidukrainegeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire fileszelenskydonbasamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
