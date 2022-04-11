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Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast! Homeschool Mum Fiona.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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10 views • April 11, 2022
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast. 9th April, 2022.

At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.

Homeschooling Mum Fiona delivers an empowering speech, investing in free thinking for our children.

"What we teach our children today, they will lead with tomorrow"

Together with her husband Dylan, Fiona is a tireless freedom advocate and protector of our children. They have a Facebook page and run Oaks Freedom Honey at rallies and local farmer's markets.

Check it out - https://www.facebook.com/FreedomHasAVoice

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