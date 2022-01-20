Ignore the Supreme Court’s Ruling Over the OSHA Vaccine Mandate Will Cause Bankrupt

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01/17/2022 California Attorney David Wohl: The Supreme Court yesterday struck down Joe Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate, essentially saying the executive branch does not have the authority to issue such a rule. It will be used as controlling authority in any lawsuit. This kind of ruling, if ignored by the individual states, will invite lawsuits that could bankrupt states.