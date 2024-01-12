Sorcery Brought Wealth To one But Tragedies To Others

This November 10, 1995 segment of Unsolved Mysteries (Season 9; Episode 2) revealed that in the 1970s Terri Hoffman founded the "conscious development" movement (note: it was incorporated in 1974 but founded in the 1960s). That at least 12 cult members died unexplainable and diverse deaths and many of them had named Terri Hoffman in their wills as the beneficiary of their estates. The 12 deaths are just the known deaths but there are likely more unknown victims. Terri Hoffman became wealthy. She got over half a million dollars in cash from the estates of the deceased and hundreds of thousands more in valuables such as jewelry and fine art. She died in 2015 on Halloween: which is the very day the druids and the masses dedicate to the celebration of evil and evil spirits. Thereby inviting evil/tragedy and evil spirits into their lives. Speculation is rife that she put some kind of a curse on her victims.





(As an aside: she came from a very poor family and was sent to a Lutheran orphanage at age 9. She -- rather preposterously -- claimed to be the reincarnation of St. Theresa of Avila and that she realized this while she was at the Lutheran orphanage. At age 11 she was adopted by a Dallas oil company clerk and wife. She ran away to Oklahoma at age 15 and got married to an 18-year-old. They lied about their ages on their civil union licences; they each added 3 additional years to their ages. She was interested in hypnotism and clairvoyance; and believed that gemstones 💎 and crystals 🔮 had healing powers that could remove "negative energies". When Terri founded her New Age cult of "conscious development" she would frequently lead her group into a trancelike state. Towards the end of these sessions she would lead the group in 'worship.' She offered/sold advice on wealth; romance; and happiness. She also offered/sold hourly one-on-one consultations in which any topic could be discussed with her. She would direct many of her followers on all aspects of their lives including finance. She had 5 'spouses' in her lifetime and 3 children. During her 1971 divorce proceedings she spent time in a psychiatric ward. She's a 4 time divorcée but nevertheless gave life advice to others and taught strange doctrines. She told her followers that the more money and gifts they gave her; then the more they will improve their lives and accelerate spiritual growth. 😲 Interestingly Terri Hoffman would tell her dispirited followers -- who gave her a lot of money because she promised them prosperity if they did this -- that the reason they are still not prosperous is because they were evil in their 'past reincarnated lives' and that they now have to pay their debt in this life by suffering.)





