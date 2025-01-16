Foods to detox and clean out your liver - Dr Eric Berg

These nutrient-rich liver foods aid in liver detoxification and create a vacuum effect, helping you lose weight from the midsection. To make these natural liver detox smoothies, combine the ingredients with one cup of water and one cup of ice. If you are following a strict keto diet, you may want to stick to recipes without pomegranate or papaya. If you have been doing keto for some time and feel your body can handle a small amount of these fruits—please give all of the recipes a try! Always get organic fruit when possible, and try to keep your net carbs under 50g per day. 1. Spinach and kiwi Blend 1 cup of spinach with 2 to 3 kiwis. Spinach supports healthy blood sugar and can also help remove fat from the abdomen, while kiwi has properties to protect the liver against damage. 2. Spinach and grapefruit Combine 1 cup of spinach with 1 grapefruit. Grapefruit increases your sensitivity to insulin and increases bile flow. 3. Kale and pomegranate Cruciferous vegetables like kale aid in liver detoxification and have anti-inflammatory properties. Pomegranate also decreases inflammation and prevents fat from accumulating in the liver. 4. Papaya Combine one whole chopped papaya with water and ice. Papaya is loaded with enzymes that can help digestion and decrease inflammation in the liver. 5. Celery and blueberries Combine 1 cup of chopped celery with 1 cup of blueberries. Celery Increases bile production and reduces liver inflammation. Blueberries reduce liver fat, and their polyphenols help remove excess iron from the body. 6. Cucumber and lemon Combine 1 cup of each of these ingredients. Cucumber is hydrating and has electrolytes. It increases liver detoxification and can help prevent NAFLD. Lemon can also improve liver detoxification. 7. Avocado and strawberries Combine 1 cup of each! Avocado contains glutathione, one of the most potent antioxidants, and also has reparative properties for the liver. Strawberries help increase overall liver function and metabolism and remove fat from the liver. 8. Coconut and papaya Coconut contains lauric acid, which is beneficial for the immune system. It contains MCT fat, which turns into ketones. This combination decreases inflammation and scarring on the liver. Dr. William Davis developed a recipe combining fruit juice with a friendly microbe found in Florastor. Try this beverage to support the gut and suppress diarrhea and SIBO.

https://drericberg.com/

