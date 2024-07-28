© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on the decision to resume long range strategic aviation flights.
🔊 “ Let me recall this connection since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian strategic missile carriers have not conducted air patrols far from our borders.”
🔊 “ However the United States, did not respond to this unilateral goodwill gesture.”