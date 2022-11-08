China Denies Charges on Running 'Illegal' Overseas Police Stations

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https://gnews.org/articles/513131
Summary：11/7/2022 According to reports, the Chinese Communist Party has set up at least 54 overseas police stations in countries across five continents. The CCP claims that they are police service centers to help Chinese citizens renew documents but activists fear that they are part of Beijing's crackdown against dissent. Now, law makers from the U.K., Netherland, Germany and Portugal are all looking into closing these CCP’s illegal police stations.