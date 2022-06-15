Largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is crashing – why WION Originals

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WION.Jun 15, 2022. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is crashing. More people are selling Bitcoin and there are less buyers. Some crypto trading companies have fired their staff some put the transactions on hold. Why is this happening?
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