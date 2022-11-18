Bidens Can't Hide From A GOP House

GOP wastes no time targeting the Bidens.
Banks flagged 150+ Biden family transactions.
Rep. James Comer (top Republican on the Oversight Committee) announced that the Biden family will be investigated for the following crimes:
* Conspiracy or defrauding the United States
* Wire fraud
* Conspiracy to commit wire fraud
* Violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act
* Violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
* Violations of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000
* Tax evasion
* Money laundering
* Conspiracy to commit money laundering
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.