Bidens Can't Hide From A GOP House
Son of the Republic
Published 11 days ago |

GOP wastes no time targeting the Bidens.

Banks flagged 150+ Biden family transactions.

Rep. James Comer (top Republican on the Oversight Committee) announced that the Biden family will be investigated for the following crimes:

* Conspiracy or defrauding the United States

* Wire fraud

* Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

* Violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act

* Violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

* Violations of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000

* Tax evasion

* Money laundering

* Conspiracy to commit money laundering


Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 November 2022

