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Whether you are religious or not, black or white, young or old, this tyranny affects you and your children and the only way this ends in our freedom is if we ALL stand together against it and leave our differences for another time when we have our freedom back.
Mirrored https://brandnewtube.com/watch/canadian-pastor-kicks-policy-enforcers-out-of-church_IIPLaxbex3deLNH.html
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