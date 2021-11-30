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The New World Order (NWO) is a plan to enslave humanity through a world government controlled by a select few. Moving the world from under the rule and Worship of God, to Satan
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20 views • November 30, 2021
The New World Order (NWO) is a plan to enslave humanity through a world government controlled by a select few.
Moving the world from under the rule and Worship of God, to Satan being worshipped as god and in control of all under his doctrine and values.
The goal is to essentially turn humans into robots where they are unable to think for themselves and must depend upon the NWO for their sustenance.
Moving the world from under the rule and Worship of God, to Satan being worshipped as god and in control of all under his doctrine and values.
The goal is to essentially turn humans into robots where they are unable to think for themselves and must depend upon the NWO for their sustenance.
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