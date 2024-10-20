The Israeli terrorist army footage of their airstrikes today in Beirut, claiming to attack Hezbullah weapons and intelligence offices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli terrorist army released footage of their airstrikes today in Beirut, claiming to attack Hezbullah weapons and intelligence offices.
No secondary explosions nor fires in any, nor in any recent airstrikes in Beirut and most of Lebanon in the past two weeks +
In one of the attacks, a civilian survives barely a few seconds before an Israeli attack. Some of the airstrikes were not announced.
@Lebanon News and Updates